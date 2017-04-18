Jonesborough Juried Art Show Now Open
The exhibition runs through May 20 and is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring more than 35 artists and over 50 works of art from around the region, Jonesborough's Open Juried Art Show aims to attract numerous visitors, a news release says. "This year's exhibition was more competitive than ever," said McKinney Center Director Theresa Hammons.
