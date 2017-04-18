I-81 Crash Driver Has History Of Revo...

I-81 Crash Driver Has History Of Revoked Convictions

Monday Apr 17

A cargo of red yeast liquid spilled from this tractor-trailer tanker following a crash Thursday on northbound Interstate 81 in Greene County, according to first responders. The man who allegedly caused a wreck Thursday afternoon on Interstate 81 in Greene County that injured four people and tied up traffic for hours has a lengthy history of driving on a revoked or suspended license, records show.

