House Of Stone Still Full Of Life Aft...

House Of Stone Still Full Of Life After 2 Centuries

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: The Greenville Sun

Doug Ledbetter shows an old door inside his restored historic home that he found at a flea market, brought home and discovered to be an original part of the house. The Gillispie Stone House in Limestone is a beautiful location, carefully restored and improved by Doug and Donna Ledbetter, who live in it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesborough Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Counting on Halliburton 1 hr concerned consumer 5
Bill O'Reilly Canned By Fox News 10 hr Take Down Talk Radio 5
Looking for Chanda Nave 11 hr Dessie 2
Rent a center 11 hr Daisy 4
amy that drives a gray mustang 11 hr Deb 2
Chad kyker 11 hr Kellie 1
looking for azure g 11 hr Jerm 6
See all Jonesborough Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesborough Forum Now

Jonesborough Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesborough Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
 

Jonesborough, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,029 • Total comments across all topics: 280,426,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC