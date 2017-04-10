Historic Jonesborough Dance Society To Host Contra Dance

The Historic Jonesborough Dance Society will present a community contra dance Saturday at the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 117 Boone St. Class for beginning contra dancers begins at 7 p.m. The dance is from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., with a waltz and ice cream break at 9 p.m., a news release says. Performing for the dance will be Tempest, an East Coast touring band.

