Tusculum To Resume Recycling Service For Time Being
The City of Tusculum will resume its recycling service for citizens as of Monday, March 27, at least for the time being. The service was recently put on hold because a piece of equipment in Jonesborough used to unload the Tusculum recycling trailer had broken and officials there were uncertain when or if it would be fixed.
Read more at The Greenville Sun.
