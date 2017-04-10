Tusculum Officials Look For Increased Sales Tax Revenue
Referendums to allow sales tax-generating on-site and package alcohol sales were approved by voters in November 2016 and formalized in 2017 by the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners. City officials hope to continue the effort to attract business to the commercial corridor along U.S. 11E, providing revenues that pay for city services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Jonesborough Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Counting on Halliburton
|2 hr
|Only Right
|1
|Washington County Schools (May '16)
|4 hr
|Question of the Year
|40
|Squatters in Johnson City
|5 hr
|Shhet
|9
|Realizing Hell Does Not Exist
|10 hr
|Sane
|10
|Hate crime!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
|12 hr
|Sane
|38
|Thinking about moving to Johnson City (Feb '15)
|14 hr
|Good things about JC
|41
|Quillen Rehabilitation Hospital (Oct '12)
|15 hr
|Justme
|35
Find what you want!
Search Jonesborough Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC