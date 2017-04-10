Tusculum Officials Look For Increased...

Tusculum Officials Look For Increased Sales Tax Revenue

Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: The Greenville Sun

Referendums to allow sales tax-generating on-site and package alcohol sales were approved by voters in November 2016 and formalized in 2017 by the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners. City officials hope to continue the effort to attract business to the commercial corridor along U.S. 11E, providing revenues that pay for city services.

