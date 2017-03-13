JRT Announces Musical Sister Act Opens March 31

The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre is offering a couple hours of solid, good fun at their production of the musical "Sister Act," running from March 31 through April 23 at the theatre located at 125A1 2 W. Main St., a news release says. "Sister Act" is a feel-good, musical comedy based on the hit 1992 film that had audiences jumping to their feet, the release says.

