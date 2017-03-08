'Fetal heartbeat' abortion ban bill fails in Tennessee
A bill seeking to ban abortion in Tennessee at the first detected fetal heartbeat, as early as six weeks, has failed for the year. A House health panel voted not to consider the legislation by Republican Rep. Micah Van Huss of Jonesborough anymore during this year's legislative session.
