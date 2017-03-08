'Fetal heartbeat' abortion ban bill f...

'Fetal heartbeat' abortion ban bill fails in Tennessee

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Williamson Herald

A bill seeking to ban abortion in Tennessee at the first detected fetal heartbeat, as early as six weeks, has failed for the year. A House health panel voted not to consider the legislation by Republican Rep. Micah Van Huss of Jonesborough anymore during this year's legislative session.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesborough Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jimmy Erwin running for Sheriff! 27 min Jsjdjk 2
LANDLORDS BEWARE LIST - Do not rent to list 1 hr Green 22
Defamation of character??? 1 hr Sigh 14
GOP healthcare plan 4 hr Ugly American 1
Jeannine P. 4 hr WeeWillyWonka 34
Two Great American Bands 7 hr space is the place 1
Mormon Missionary 8 hr Guest 7
See all Jonesborough Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesborough Forum Now

Jonesborough Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesborough Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Jonesborough, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,909 • Total comments across all topics: 279,409,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC