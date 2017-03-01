Constitutional Amendment to Say Liber...

Constitutional Amendment to Say Liberty Come From God Fails

A proposal to amend the state constitution to say that God is the source of Tennesseans' liberties has failed in the House. The measure sponsored by Republican Rep. Micah Van Huss of Jonesborough received a 3-3 vote in the House Civil Justice Subcommittee on Wednesday.

