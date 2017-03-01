Auditions For - A Night With The Yarn...

Auditions For - A Night With The Yarn Exchange' Announced

Jonesborough's long-running monthly radio show, "A Night with the Yarn Exchange," which performs the fourth Monday of each month at the International Storytelling Center, will be holding open auditions for anyone interested in participating in the program. Auditions will be held Saturday, March 25, at 7 p.m. "A Night with the Yarn Exchange" is a scripted, story-based radio show, filled with humorous and heartwarming sketches, all based on local stories and lore, past and present, and features a new musical guest each month, according to a news release.

