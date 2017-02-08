Tennessee Couple Arrested After Autis...

Tennessee Couple Arrested After Autistic Child Found Locked Inside Wooden Cage

Police officers from Washington County in Tennessee have arrested a couple after they found an autistic 10-year-old girl locked inside a wooden cage inside their home. According to Russia Today, the girl was found inside the cage in a deplorable condition and smelled of urine and feces when she was discovered.

