Tennessee Couple Arrested After Autistic Child Found Locked Inside Wooden Cage
Police officers from Washington County in Tennessee have arrested a couple after they found an autistic 10-year-old girl locked inside a wooden cage inside their home. According to Russia Today, the girl was found inside the cage in a deplorable condition and smelled of urine and feces when she was discovered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Jonesborough Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NutriMost - New Diet Scam (May '14)
|21 min
|Xzq
|1,661
|attorneys (May '12)
|1 hr
|ohh yea
|14
|Libby McConnell (Aug '11)
|2 hr
|Sweatpeasinapod
|4
|Erwin Radio Station
|2 hr
|listen no more
|190
|Do you know her?
|3 hr
|Someone
|6
|YMCA Worker
|7 hr
|flagpond37657
|3
|Kasey Marler
|9 hr
|News Watcher
|10
Find what you want!
Search Jonesborough Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC