Jonesborough's Board of Mayor and Aldermen vote to remove fluoride from town's water supply

JONESBOROUGH, TN - Leaders in one Tri-Cities town voted Monday night to ban a product from the city's water supply that was being added to improve the dental health of its residents. Joneborough's Board of Mayor and Aldermen ended an on-going debate to allow fluoride to be added to city water, as they voted to stop adding the chemical to Jonesborough's water supply.

