It Happened Here For Feb. 28
Rodney N. Rudd , 31, of Meadowlark Drive, Jonesborough, was charged Sunday with criminal simulation and served a failure to appear warrant in connection with another case. On Jan. 29, 2016, Rudd allegedly used a counterfeit $20 bill to purchase food at the drive-thru window of the McDonald's restaurant on Asheville Highway in Greeneville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Jonesborough Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So Long illegals!
|53 min
|Doom
|76
|Why is WEMB a Forbidden Topic Here?
|1 hr
|Toast
|9
|Johnny day
|2 hr
|Wrong
|20
|help
|3 hr
|papa smurf585
|21
|Did WCSB overstep in firing teacher in Gray?
|4 hr
|Who Cares
|22
|Jeannine P.
|5 hr
|CrookedStick
|21
|RJ....you need a DNA TEST
|8 hr
|Shambo
|50
Find what you want!
Search Jonesborough Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC