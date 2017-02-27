It Happened Here For Feb. 28

It Happened Here For Feb. 28

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

Rodney N. Rudd , 31, of Meadowlark Drive, Jonesborough, was charged Sunday with criminal simulation and served a failure to appear warrant in connection with another case. On Jan. 29, 2016, Rudd allegedly used a counterfeit $20 bill to purchase food at the drive-thru window of the McDonald's restaurant on Asheville Highway in Greeneville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesborough Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
So Long illegals! 53 min Doom 76
Why is WEMB a Forbidden Topic Here? 1 hr Toast 9
Johnny day 2 hr Wrong 20
help 3 hr papa smurf585 21
Did WCSB overstep in firing teacher in Gray? 4 hr Who Cares 22
Jeannine P. 5 hr CrookedStick 21
RJ....you need a DNA TEST 8 hr Shambo 50
See all Jonesborough Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesborough Forum Now

Jonesborough Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesborough Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Jonesborough, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,943 • Total comments across all topics: 279,208,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC