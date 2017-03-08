Girl with autism found locked in cage; 2 charged with abuse, neglect
Mickey James Sparks, 69, and Patricia Scarlett Laws, 43, both of Jonesborough, are charged with aggravated child abuse and child neglect, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office . They are being held in the county jail in lieu of $50,000 bond each.
