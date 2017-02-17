ETSU To Present - Chicken Little' Sat...

ETSU To Present - Chicken Little' Saturday

17 hrs ago

East Tennessee State University's Department of Music and Opera Theatre will present "Chicken Little: A Fable for Wise Children" at 3 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, in the Krispy Kreme Storytelling Theater at the International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough. "This re-telling of an old children's story in opera form is suitable for children of all ages," according to a news release.

