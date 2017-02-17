ETSU To Present - Chicken Little' Saturday
East Tennessee State University's Department of Music and Opera Theatre will present "Chicken Little: A Fable for Wise Children" at 3 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, in the Krispy Kreme Storytelling Theater at the International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough. "This re-telling of an old children's story in opera form is suitable for children of all ages," according to a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Jonesborough Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So Long illegals!
|1 hr
|Understanding
|40
|Avoiding Creeps with Uber?
|4 hr
|Bethinking
|2
|Does anyone know Anne Hughes that works at the ... (Jun '13)
|8 hr
|Understanding
|3
|Elizabeth necessary (Sep '13)
|13 hr
|starfish6
|4
|WEMB and WXIS illegal ads, do NOT send them money!
|14 hr
|hmm
|47
|He's In The Jailhouse Now (Feb '16)
|20 hr
|Billy Price
|5
|Jason buck (Feb '16)
|Thu
|misty83
|15
Find what you want!
Search Jonesborough Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC