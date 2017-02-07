Deputies: Child with autism locked in...

Deputies: Child with autism locked in cage inside Tenn. home

Tuesday Read more: WKRN

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a case of child abuse and neglect after deputies say they were asked to check on a child with autism at a Jonesborough, Tennessee, home. Sheriff Ed Graybeal said deputies made the welfare check at a home located on Miller Crossing Road around 5 p.m. Monday.

Jonesborough, TN

