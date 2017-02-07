Deputies: Child with autism locked in cage inside Tenn. home
The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a case of child abuse and neglect after deputies say they were asked to check on a child with autism at a Jonesborough, Tennessee, home. Sheriff Ed Graybeal said deputies made the welfare check at a home located on Miller Crossing Road around 5 p.m. Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.
Add your comments below
Jonesborough Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NutriMost - New Diet Scam (May '14)
|21 min
|Xzq
|1,661
|attorneys (May '12)
|1 hr
|ohh yea
|14
|Libby McConnell (Aug '11)
|2 hr
|Sweatpeasinapod
|4
|Erwin Radio Station
|2 hr
|listen no more
|190
|Do you know her?
|3 hr
|Someone
|6
|YMCA Worker
|7 hr
|flagpond37657
|3
|Kasey Marler
|9 hr
|News Watcher
|10
Find what you want!
Search Jonesborough Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC