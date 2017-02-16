Crime 18 mins ago 11:18 a.m.Sheriff: Two arrested after child with autism found in cage
Two East Tennessee residents are facing child abuse and neglect charges after authorities found a child with autism locked inside a cage. According to Washington County Sheriff Ed Graybeal, deputies on Monday night went to the Jonesborough home of Mickey Sparks, 69, and Patricia Laws, 43, after receiving info that a child inside the home was being kept in a cage.
