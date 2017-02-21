Announcements
The Jonesborough Kiwanis Club will host its annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser Saturday from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at Jonesborough Middle School. The all-you-can-eat dinner includes spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert and a drink.
