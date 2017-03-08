Alleged Drug Drop-Off For Inmate Foiled

Alleged Drug Drop-Off For Inmate Foiled

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: The Greenville Sun

Recorded phone conversations revealed an alleged scheme between boyfriend and girlfriend to deliver drugs to a Greene County Workhouse inmate, according to sheriff's department reports. Tammy Lynn Tesnear, 50, of 1108 W. Summer St., was arrested in connection with the alleged delivery Monday of Suboxone strips and Clonazepam pills to Jackie Lynn Dickens, 26, of Bayless Road, Jonesborough.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesborough Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jimmy Erwin running for Sheriff! 1 hr the plain ole truth 3
GOP healthcare plan 3 hr truck 2
truth about star city meltdown (Jul '11) 4 hr bill 25
LANDLORDS BEWARE LIST - Do not rent to list 5 hr frank 23
the real reason bosken and dykes left 5 hr truthcomesout 1
Did WCSB overstep in firing teacher in Gray? 5 hr Who Cares 24
the real reason bosken and dykes left 6 hr truthcomesout 1
See all Jonesborough Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesborough Forum Now

Jonesborough Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesborough Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Jonesborough, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,615 • Total comments across all topics: 279,425,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC