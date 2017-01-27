Mae Beavers wil chair the Tennessee d...

Mae Beavers wil chair the Tennessee delegation at the GOP convention in June.

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Lebanon Democrat

The Tennessee Legislature officially began its 110th General Assembly earlier this month, but the real business begins next week as committees will begin reviewing various introduced bills. The group officially convened Jan. 10 in Nashville, but similar to the first couple of days of school, the group became familiar with one another, established committees and handled housekeeping items before taking a short break before Monday when legislators begin making decisions on legislation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesborough Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
National "Thank a Democrat" Day 5 min Kimberly 7
H h wood 11 min Hog head 18
Wolf in sheeps clothing 22 min MalcomX 1
karen seely anderson? 38 min Hog head 161
NHC Nursing Home (Mar '13) 1 hr Ching chong 31
Bowman Jewelers Ads (Jun '14) 1 hr Lalta 42
Tony Street in Unicoi 1 hr Love this place 4
See all Jonesborough Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesborough Forum Now

Jonesborough Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesborough Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
 

Jonesborough, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,398 • Total comments across all topics: 278,372,835

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC