Jonesborough Library Announces Homeschool Book Group
Homeschool families looking for a fun and interactive book group to join are invited to the next meeting of "Marvelous Readers," which meets at the Jonesborough Library on the second and fourth Wednesdays every month. The group meets at 1 p.m. to discuss that month's book and to enjoy fellowship with other homeschool families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Jonesborough Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim Contributions to America?
|14 min
|Ricky
|2
|Review: Double Time Delivery (May '10)
|16 min
|Ricky
|49
|That forever sleep
|2 hr
|Lasan Yarps
|44
|Dr Goen (Apr '16)
|3 hr
|I know
|16
|How do you please a Negro?
|4 hr
|Awful
|25
|Kasey Marler
|4 hr
|Ricky
|1
|Harvey Facing Burglary Charges In East Ridge (Dec '11)
|5 hr
|EyeInTheSkyy
|42
Find what you want!
Search Jonesborough Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC