Jonesborough Library Announces Homeschool Book Group

Homeschool families looking for a fun and interactive book group to join are invited to the next meeting of "Marvelous Readers," which meets at the Jonesborough Library on the second and fourth Wednesdays every month. The group meets at 1 p.m. to discuss that month's book and to enjoy fellowship with other homeschool families.

