Traffic near church moving along, officials say
JONESBORO, AR - The damage of a pillar on the Harrisburg Road overpass last week did not cause any problems for people heading to churches in the area Sunday, with representatives of one church saying that preparation made the trip go smoothly. The wreck last week killed one man and caused the road to be impassable for some time.
