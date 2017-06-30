Quick tornado drops in Jonesboro

Quick tornado drops in Jonesboro

A short-lived "spin-up" tornado toppled trees and ripped the roof off an apartment complex near downtown Monday morning as a quick-moving system stormed through the area. The twister, which was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Memphis, formed near Prestige Apartments at Oak and Rains streets in Jonesboro at about 6:30 a.m., Jonesboro E-911 coordinator Jeff Presley said.

