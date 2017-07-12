Jonesboro police investigate shots fired call
There are 3 comments on the KAIT-TV story from Thursday Jul 6, titled Jonesboro police investigate shots fired call. In it, KAIT-TV reports that:
JONESBORO, AR - Jonesboro police are investigating after they received a report of shots fired into a home. According to Public Information Specialist Paul Homes with JPD, officers responded to a home in the 400-block of N. Bridge Street around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KAIT-TV.
|
#1 Saturday Jul 8
Gun shots? On BRIDGE ST?!
Why, I'm shocked.
|
#2 Saturday Jul 8
welcome to the jungle baby u gonna die
|
#3 21 hrs ago
Stuff this bad and worse every day and the people doing the crimes like to get on Topix and say what a great place Jonesboro is to live.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jonesboro Goodwill
|15 min
|Just askin
|13
|Kait sucks
|17 min
|Guest Almighty
|9
|Poll: Just 4% of Dems Think Hillary Would Have ...
|26 min
|Rose
|5
|What does 'collude' mean?
|27 min
|Guest Almighty
|130
|The Left Gained Control, Then Lost Their Minds
|31 min
|Guest Almighty
|32
|Fake Media Panics As Evidence Of Democrat Elect...
|1 hr
|Guest
|33
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Guest
|37,909
|Living in Jonesboro
|5 hr
|Guest Almighty
|46
Find what you want!
Search Jonesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC