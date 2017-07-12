Jonesboro police investigate shots fi...

Jonesboro police investigate shots fired call

There are 3 comments on the KAIT-TV story from Thursday Jul 6, titled Jonesboro police investigate shots fired call. In it, KAIT-TV reports that:

JONESBORO, AR - Jonesboro police are investigating after they received a report of shots fired into a home. According to Public Information Specialist Paul Homes with JPD, officers responded to a home in the 400-block of N. Bridge Street around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday.

guest

Buffalo, NY

#1 Saturday Jul 8
Gun shots? On BRIDGE ST?!

Why, I'm shocked.

ernie

Jonesboro, AR

#2 Saturday Jul 8
welcome to the jungle baby u gonna die

wow

Jonesboro, AR

#3 21 hrs ago
Stuff this bad and worse every day and the people doing the crimes like to get on Topix and say what a great place Jonesboro is to live.
Jonesboro, AR

