Jonesboro man sentenced in child porn case

JONESBORO, AR - According to Acting United States Attorney Patrick C. Harris, a Jonesboro man was sentenced Wednesday to more than 21 years in federal prison for advertising child pornography. Steven Thorpe of Jonesboro was indicted in April 2015 by a federal grand jury for one count of advertising child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

