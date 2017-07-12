Jonesboro man sentenced in child porn case
There are 2 comments on the KAIT-TV Jonesboro story from Wednesday Jul 5, titled Jonesboro man sentenced in child porn case. In it, KAIT-TV Jonesboro reports that:
JONESBORO, AR - According to Acting United States Attorney Patrick C. Harris, a Jonesboro man was sentenced Wednesday to more than 21 years in federal prison for advertising child pornography. Steven Thorpe of Jonesboro was indicted in April 2015 by a federal grand jury for one count of advertising child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.
United States
#1 Thursday Jul 6
You people are monsters.
#2 Saturday Jul 8
you are next.
