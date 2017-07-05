In Jonesboro, judges sued for helping...

In Jonesboro, judges sued for helping offenders

53 min ago Read more: Arkansas Times

Fowler and Boling vowed to end the privatized justice system in the county. In Craighead, the Justice Network, a Memphis-based for-profit company, has handled probation in district courts for more than 20 years.

