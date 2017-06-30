Arkansas teacher arrested in relation...

Arkansas teacher arrested in relationship with teenager

A math teacher in northeast Arkansas accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenage student has been arrested, officials say. David Yates, 44, of Jonesboro was arrested Wednesday on misdemeanor charges of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and first-degree failure to notify by a mandated reporter.

