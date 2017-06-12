Woman faces theft, drug charges

Woman faces theft, drug charges

Tuesday

JONESBORO, AR - A Craighead County woman reportedly lied to the Jonesboro Urban Renewal and Housing Authority being needing public assistance while she was the co-owner of a local barbecue restaurant, Jonesboro police said Monday. Michaleah Clements was arrested on suspicion of theft of public benefits after an investigation by police.

