Woman faces theft, drug charges
JONESBORO, AR - A Craighead County woman reportedly lied to the Jonesboro Urban Renewal and Housing Authority being needing public assistance while she was the co-owner of a local barbecue restaurant, Jonesboro police said Monday. Michaleah Clements was arrested on suspicion of theft of public benefits after an investigation by police.
