Woman brings weed into detention center

There are 1 comment on the KAIT-TV Jonesboro story from Friday Jun 30, titled Woman brings weed into detention center. In it, KAIT-TV Jonesboro reports that:

JONESBORO, AR - A woman appeared in court Friday after police found marijuana on her while she was being booked into the Craighead County Detention Center. According to a probable cause affidavit, Amy Perry was stopped by an Arkansas State Police trooper at Highway 63 and Dan Avenue Thursday afternoon.

liberalsareabadj oke

United States

#1 Saturday Jul 1
You liberal junkies are in-damned-credible.

