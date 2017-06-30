Woman brings weed into detention center
JONESBORO, AR - A woman appeared in court Friday after police found marijuana on her while she was being booked into the Craighead County Detention Center. According to a probable cause affidavit, Amy Perry was stopped by an Arkansas State Police trooper at Highway 63 and Dan Avenue Thursday afternoon.
#1 Saturday Jul 1
You liberal junkies are in-damned-credible.
