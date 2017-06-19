Trial begins for Jonesboro murder suspect
Trial begins for Jonesboro murder suspect
JONESBORO, AR - The murder trial for a Jonesboro woman began Tuesday. The jury was selected and proceedings began in the trial of Tonisha Mitchell, the woman accused of shooting Nelson McCullough in the head back in May 2015.

#1 Yesterday
Talk about justice being slow there.... 2015!

