Trial begins for Jonesboro murder sus...

Trial begins for Jonesboro murder suspect

There are 1 comment on the KAIT-TV Jonesboro story from Tuesday, titled Trial begins for Jonesboro murder suspect. In it, KAIT-TV Jonesboro reports that:

JONESBORO, AR - The murder trial for a Jonesboro woman began Tuesday. The jury was selected and proceedings began in the trial of Tonisha Mitchell, the woman accused of shooting Nelson McCullough in the head back in May 2015.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
slow Jtown justice

New York, NY

#1 Yesterday
Talk about justice being slow there.... 2015!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does Families Inc. handle gender transitioning? 1 hr Guest 18
News Teachers express their dismay over summer 'vaca... 1 hr Guest 25
News Woman stole truck from boyfriend she met on Fac... 1 hr roboblogger2 3
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 2 hr security tomeka 37,264
Luxury apts/homes that accept hud? 3 hr shame on you 2
Teams begging for money at intersections 3 hr Alexia 56
News District deals with sexual abuse cases 4 hr Moral decay 5
Maggie Benton Miss Arkansas 6 hr guest 66
See all Jonesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesboro Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Craighead County was issued at June 23 at 2:53AM CDT

Jonesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Jonesboro, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,959 • Total comments across all topics: 281,957,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC