Traffic now open under the northbound I-555 overpass on Harrisburg Road, officials say

JONESBORO, AR - According to District Engineer Brad Smithee of the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department, traffic is now open under the I-555 northbound Harrisburg Road overpass in Jonesboro. Earlier Wednesday, officials said there would likely be some traffic changes after an 18-wheeler crash Tuesday morning in Jonesboro that killed a man.

