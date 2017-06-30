Traffic now open under the northbound I-555 overpass on Harrisburg Road, officials say
JONESBORO, AR - According to District Engineer Brad Smithee of the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department, traffic is now open under the I-555 northbound Harrisburg Road overpass in Jonesboro. Earlier Wednesday, officials said there would likely be some traffic changes after an 18-wheeler crash Tuesday morning in Jonesboro that killed a man.
