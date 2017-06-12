Teachers express their dismay over su...

Teachers express their dismay over summer 'vacation'

13 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

JONESBORO, Ark. - Teachers are no strangers to questions, although there is one frequent query that some find irksome: "I suppose you're happy to have the summers off?" Teachers have shared their dismay on blogs and social media, claiming that they do not, in fact, have the summers off.

