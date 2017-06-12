Teachers express their dismay over summer 'vacation'
JONESBORO, Ark. - Teachers are no strangers to questions, although there is one frequent query that some find irksome: "I suppose you're happy to have the summers off?" Teachers have shared their dismay on blogs and social media, claiming that they do not, in fact, have the summers off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teams begging for money at intersections
|1 hr
|Hillary
|41
|Best neighborhoods in Jonesboro (Aug '08)
|2 hr
|lifer
|43
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|--Bad Dad--
|37,109
|Does anyone Know Courtney white
|3 hr
|The real
|1
|bobby long
|4 hr
|Impala
|2
|Taylor Pillow on Tinder??
|6 hr
|MrRight
|3
|Maggie Benton Miss Arkansas
|6 hr
|Guest
|10
Find what you want!
Search Jonesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC