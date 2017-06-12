Suspect ripped victim's bra off, took...

Suspect ripped victim's bra off, took money

Thursday Jun 8

JONESBORO, AR - A woman told police another woman ripped her off by ripping off her undergarment. On Wednesday just after 3 a.m., Jonesboro Police Officer Jordan Fowler was called to the 1000-block of Hope Ave. to investigate a dispute.

Jonesboro, AR

