There are on the KAIT-TV story from Sunday Jun 11, titled SLIDESHOW: June 11-17 mug shots. In it, KAIT-TV reports that:

JONESBORO, AR - The following are mug shots of individuals arrested on a variety of charges during the week of June 4-10 by local authorities in Craighead County. This photo gallery is updated daily.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KAIT-TV.