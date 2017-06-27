Sheriff: Theft suspects found in clos...

Sheriff: Theft suspects found in closet, stolen truck

Monday Jun 26 Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

TRUMANN, AR - Two people suspected of stealing a truck and other items were arrested during a multi-agency investigation. Heather Wilbanks,24, and Trevor Lung, 23, were arrested at a Trumann home in the 1800-block of W. Main Extended on Sunday.

