Sheriff: Theft suspects found in closet, stolen truck
TRUMANN, AR - Two people suspected of stealing a truck and other items were arrested during a multi-agency investigation. Heather Wilbanks,24, and Trevor Lung, 23, were arrested at a Trumann home in the 1800-block of W. Main Extended on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ICE Director: No Illegal Immigrant Should ‘Be C...
|2 min
|Jacquie
|3
|F*** the 1%
|2 min
|Tyrone
|1
|Abortion
|26 min
|Guest
|146
|truckasaurus vs overpass
|35 min
|Guest
|30
|how to cure toenail fungus
|52 min
|Guest
|17
|Unstable Dem Support Group
|1 hr
|Guest
|2
|Man rams car into Ten Commandments statue in Ar...
|1 hr
|Guest
|31
Find what you want!
Search Jonesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC