Road work to begin on parts of Southwest and Highland Drives
JONESBORO, AR - Drivers in Jonesboro will need to pay attention over the next four weeks as several lane closures will affect their daily commute. According to the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department, crews will resurface parts of Highway 18 on Southwest Drive and Highland Drive.
