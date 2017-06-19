Road work to begin on parts of Southw...

Road work to begin on parts of Southwest and Highland Drives

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

JONESBORO, AR - Drivers in Jonesboro will need to pay attention over the next four weeks as several lane closures will affect their daily commute. According to the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department, crews will resurface parts of Highway 18 on Southwest Drive and Highland Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
‘Clear Victory for National Security’: Trump Ce... 2 min Guest 3
Clueless Anti-Trump Protesters Have No Idea Abo... 4 min Guest 3
Obama's Home State Broke 21 min guest 3
Liberals are Lying Hate and Violence Personified 24 min Guest 18
In 151 days Trump told false or misleading clai... 25 min Guest 54
BUSTED: Whineacrat Swamp Behind Entire False Ru... 41 min Guest 1
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr --Bad Dad-- 37,400
See all Jonesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesboro Forum Now

Jonesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Jonesboro, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,824 • Total comments across all topics: 282,042,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC