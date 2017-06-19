Regulation-hating Arkansas Republican's day care facility...

Regulation-hating Arkansas Republican...

An Arkansas lawmaker who owns a day care where a child died in a hot van previously fought a proposal that might have saved the boy's life. State Rep. Dan Sullivan is the chief executive officer of Ascent, a child care organization where 5-year-old Christopher Gardner died last week after spending eight hours strapped in a booster seat as the heat index soared over 100 degrees, reported KATV-TV .

