Mildred Margaret "Midge" Austin, 87, of Greenbrier, formerly of Lawrence County, died June 11, 2017, at Greenbrier Nursing and Rehab Center. Born March 27, 1930, at Tyronza, she was the daughter of John William and Ina Lois Moore Austin.

