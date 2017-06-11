Records
Mildred Margaret "Midge" Austin, 87, of Greenbrier, formerly of Lawrence County, died June 11, 2017, at Greenbrier Nursing and Rehab Center. Born March 27, 1930, at Tyronza, she was the daughter of John William and Ina Lois Moore Austin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 min
|--Bad Dad--
|36,938
|Teams begging for money at intersections
|3 min
|Leftists are Luna...
|45
|do women know when they a camel toe (Nov '11)
|19 min
|JtownKidsRperverts
|34
|Suddenlink Internet prices. (Dec '11)
|55 min
|qwe
|100
|Why cant the Republicans govern Washington
|1 hr
|DeplorableLefties
|12
|Escape Game in Jonesboro (Mar '16)
|1 hr
|DestinTim
|2
|Maybe It's Time To Take Down The Bird Feeder
|1 hr
|guest
|10
Find what you want!
Search Jonesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC