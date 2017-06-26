Police: suspect forthcoming about location of drugs, paraphernalia
Jonesboro police say a woman was very forthcoming about where her drugs and drug paraphernalia were hidden when they conducted a search warrant of her home. Investigators with the Jonesboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit conducted a search warrant at home in the 5300-block of E. Nettleton Avenue Thursday.
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|crystal,kiki,and dabo day. (Nov '09)
|3 min
|Guest
|25
|Vote themselves out of a job
|12 min
|liberalsRfake new...
|4
|Tom Cotton For POTUS
|17 min
|chokeanddielibera...
|5
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|21 min
|--Bad Dad--
|37,423
|truckasaurus vs overpass
|23 min
|guest
|2
|Abortion
|46 min
|Guest
|68
|ARC Angels 4 Animals
|58 min
|Preacher
|3
