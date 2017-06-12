No 1. courthouse problem: People urin...

No 1. courthouse problem: People urinating in the elevator

There are 14 comments on the Newsday story from Thursday, titled No 1. courthouse problem: People urinating in the elevator. In it, Newsday reports that:

ralph

Jonesboro, AR

#1 Thursday
no way
Guest

Dallas, TX

#2 Thursday
Well that shows the Nation how well Jonesboro people are educated.

Tax payer

Paragould, AR

#3 Yesterday
The punishment received seemed to be mild. Along with stiffer fines should also be forced to walk

up and down in front of court house with sign reading I PEED In The Elevator.

The custodian has put up wth behavior MUCH to long!!!

RufusFarleysuxNu ts

Jonesboro, AR

#4 Yesterday
The majority of the population of Jonesboro are all prison-worthy now, young and old. If JPD wasn't so outnumbered and held back by corrupt upper echelon you'd see a prison overflow like never before. Several generations of criminal sociopaths raising even worse sociopaths has taken its toll. Law enforcement needs to ramp it up and flush the turds. Now.

the dude

Jonesboro, AR

#5 Yesterday
Headline Jonesboro Sun. Caption: Ya gotta go Ya gotta go.

ralph

Jonesboro, AR

#6 Yesterday
calm down
at least nobody took a dump

the dude

Jonesboro, AR

#7 Yesterday
Tax payer wrote:
The punishment received seemed to be mild. Along with stiffer fines should also be forced to walk

up and down in front of court house with sign reading I PEED In The Elevator.

The custodian has put up wth behavior MUCH to long!!!
Better yet sign says ''I shit my pants''

Donkey

Fort Smith, AR

#8 23 hrs ago
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jSR8a24xxuw


this works for urine too

Ntownhasnastypeo ple

New York, NY

#9 22 hrs ago
ralph wrote:
calm down
at least nobody took a dump
Your gay daddy did; he named it Ralph.

16 TEEN SHOTS chicago

Decatur, GA

#10 20 hrs ago
THAT IS TOTAL NASTY CALL THE pigs ON pigs.

16 TEEN SHOTS chicago

Decatur, GA

#11 16 hrs ago
police and judges don't like COLORS

16 TEEN SHOTS chicago

Decatur, GA

#12 16 hrs ago
police are good for whites only

what duh fook

Jacksonville, AR

#14 7 hrs ago
Absolutely disgusting behavior from those individuals! They should have restrooms at that building if they don't already have them.

guet

Jonesboro, AR

#15 5 hrs ago
16 TEEN SHOTS chicago wrote:
police are good for whites only
Educate yourself before you post again. Go discuss your attitude with some of the fine black LEOS in Jtown and other places before you hurt yourself or others.
