No 1. courthouse problem: People urinating in the elevator
There are 14 comments on the Newsday story from Thursday, titled No 1. courthouse problem: People urinating in the elevator. In it, Newsday reports that:
#1 Thursday
no way
#2 Thursday
Well that shows the Nation how well Jonesboro people are educated.
#3 Yesterday
The punishment received seemed to be mild. Along with stiffer fines should also be forced to walk
up and down in front of court house with sign reading I PEED In The Elevator.
The custodian has put up wth behavior MUCH to long!!!
#4 Yesterday
The majority of the population of Jonesboro are all prison-worthy now, young and old. If JPD wasn't so outnumbered and held back by corrupt upper echelon you'd see a prison overflow like never before. Several generations of criminal sociopaths raising even worse sociopaths has taken its toll. Law enforcement needs to ramp it up and flush the turds. Now.
#5 Yesterday
Headline Jonesboro Sun. Caption: Ya gotta go Ya gotta go.
#6 Yesterday
calm down
at least nobody took a dump
#7 Yesterday
Better yet sign says ''I shit my pants''
#8 23 hrs ago
this works for urine too
#9 22 hrs ago
Your gay daddy did; he named it Ralph.
#10 20 hrs ago
THAT IS TOTAL NASTY CALL THE pigs ON pigs.
#11 16 hrs ago
police and judges don't like COLORS
#12 16 hrs ago
police are good for whites only
#14 7 hrs ago
Absolutely disgusting behavior from those individuals! They should have restrooms at that building if they don't already have them.
#15 5 hrs ago
Educate yourself before you post again. Go discuss your attitude with some of the fine black LEOS in Jtown and other places before you hurt yourself or others.
