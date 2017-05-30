Missing woman found safe at Jonesboro hospital
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR - A Randolph County woman who recently went missing has been found safe. According to Randolph County Sheriff Gary Tribble, Glenda Weaver was found safe at a Jonesboro hospital.
