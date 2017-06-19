Missing Paragould woman found safe in...

Missing Paragould woman found safe in Jonesboro

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

PARAGOULD, AR - A Paragould woman is back with her family after missing for several hours. A Silver Alert was canceled early Thursday morning for 74-year-old Scotta Napier who went missing Wednesday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 33 min guest 37,283
PSA Infowars 1 hr guest 7
The snowflake who didnt get his way 1 hr Guest 5
dr blaylock (Sep '11) 1 hr KEC 14
Democrats, Not Putin, Are Real Threat To America 1 hr Man-sass is a Tra... 19
Pelosi Doesn't Get it 3 hr guest 12
Taylor Pillow on Tinder?? 3 hr Confused 8
See all Jonesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesboro Forum Now

Jonesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Cuba
 

Jonesboro, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,047 • Total comments across all topics: 281,978,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC