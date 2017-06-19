Missing Paragould woman found safe in Jonesboro
PARAGOULD, AR - A Paragould woman is back with her family after missing for several hours. A Silver Alert was canceled early Thursday morning for 74-year-old Scotta Napier who went missing Wednesday afternoon.
