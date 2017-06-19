Man hit by car while on scooter

Monday Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

One man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car while riding on a motorized scooter Monday evening. According to Jonesboro police, William Hill, 73, was driving east on W. Matthews Avenue on a 2014 Honda Forza scooter.

