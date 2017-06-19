Jonesboro woman gets life in slaying

A Craighead County Circuit Court jury found a Jonesboro woman guilty of first-degree murder Friday for fatally shooting a man in his home, Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington said. The jury took about 3A1 2 hours to find Tonisha Mitchell, 23, guilty of killing Nelson McCullough, 28, and sentenced her to life in prison.

