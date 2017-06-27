I-555 NB lanes open via detour around Harrisburg Rd after explosion at overpass
JONESBORO, AR - A driver has died following a crash and explosion at the Harrisburg Road overpass Tuesday, according to Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott. The overpass on Interstate 555 was compromised following a semi-truck explosion.
