I-555 NB lanes open via detour around...

I-555 NB lanes open via detour around Harrisburg Rd after explosion at overpass

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

JONESBORO, AR - A driver has died following a crash and explosion at the Harrisburg Road overpass Tuesday, according to Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott. The overpass on Interstate 555 was compromised following a semi-truck explosion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Abortion 26 min Guest 146
truckasaurus vs overpass 34 min Guest 30
how to cure toenail fungus 51 min Guest 17
Unstable Dem Support Group 1 hr Guest 2
Man rams car into Ten Commandments statue in Ar... 1 hr Guest 31
Miss you 1 hr Guest 2
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr Reality Check 37,469
See all Jonesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesboro Forum Now

Jonesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Jonesboro, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,965 • Total comments across all topics: 282,098,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC