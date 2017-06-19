High-speed pursuit ends in arrest

High-speed pursuit ends in arrest

Monday

JONESBORO, AR - One person is in custody after a high-speed pursuit across county lines. According to the Craighead County Sheriff's Office, the pursuit started in Greene County around 3:55 Monday morning before crossing into Craighead County.

