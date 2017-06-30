Guilty Plea in Arkansas U-Haul Rental Insurance Scam

A Jonesboro, Ark., woman has been sentenced to five years' probation, court costs and restitution after pleading guilty to her role in a staged automobile accident in 2014 involving a U-Haul rental. Jennifer Haggins, 31, entered a plea of guilty to one count of Fraudulent Insurance Acts and one count of Criminal Mischief on June 29 in Craighead County Circuit Court.

