Great Clips Eyeing Dozens Of Stores In Memphis Area
Since 1982 Great Clips has opened up more than 4,000 salons across the U.S. and Canada and now has its sights on the Memphis market. "With more than a million people living in the greater Memphis market, this is very similar to some of the other 180-plus markets where we cut hair," Great Clips Chief Operating Officer Rob Goggins said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.
Add your comments below
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Make money quick-Legit!
|5 min
|MakingMoney
|1
|The Truth Behind Bilderberg
|8 min
|Guest
|2
|Jehovah witnesses are dilusional
|12 min
|SSOB
|5
|I can't stop loving you
|22 min
|realityvsstupidity
|9
|Best psychiatrist in Jonesboro for anxiety?
|46 min
|Oh please
|1
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Question
|36,606
|Evidence that climate change is caused by man
|1 hr
|Guest
|82
Find what you want!
Search Jonesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC