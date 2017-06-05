Grandma's text to chase suspect: 'You...

Grandma's text to chase suspect: 'You really did the deed this time. Turn yourself in'

There are 2 comments on the KAIT-TV story from 23 hrs ago, titled Grandma's text to chase suspect: 'You really did the deed this time. Turn yourself in'. In it, KAIT-TV reports that:

JONESBORO, AR - A Jonesboro man was arrested after police said he led them on a chase through the city. According to an incident report, Jonesboro police were called to the 5400-block of Viney Creek Lane after a woman reported her ex-boyfriend, identified as 21-year-old Jordan O'Neal, was "rutting up her yard and spinning out in her driveway and road."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KAIT-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
guest

Jonesboro, AR

#1 23 hrs ago
lol
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Laughing out loud

Danville, VA

#2 21 hrs ago
Jesus, what a frikking idiot. LOL Sounds like a very shitty driver, too.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comey says no Trump obstruction of justice 9 min guest 27
Fightin Joe Biden for Presdient! (Aug '13) 15 min guest 143
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 25 min Red Cloud 36,729
Comey Confirms AG Lynch in the tank for Hillary 38 min guest 2
What do you say to a hungry child cut off from ... 40 min WTF 3
CMT Music Awards 2017 1 hr michaelene 3
Which hospital is better!? 3 hr Jason 4
See all Jonesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesboro Forum Now

Jonesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Jonesboro, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,311 • Total comments across all topics: 281,607,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC