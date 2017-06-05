Grandma's text to chase suspect: 'You really did the deed this time. Turn yourself in'
There are 2 comments on the KAIT-TV story from 23 hrs ago, titled Grandma's text to chase suspect: 'You really did the deed this time. Turn yourself in'. In it, KAIT-TV reports that:
JONESBORO, AR - A Jonesboro man was arrested after police said he led them on a chase through the city. According to an incident report, Jonesboro police were called to the 5400-block of Viney Creek Lane after a woman reported her ex-boyfriend, identified as 21-year-old Jordan O'Neal, was "rutting up her yard and spinning out in her driveway and road."
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KAIT-TV.
|
#1 23 hrs ago
lol
|
#2 21 hrs ago
Jesus, what a frikking idiot. LOL Sounds like a very shitty driver, too.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comey says no Trump obstruction of justice
|9 min
|guest
|27
|Fightin Joe Biden for Presdient! (Aug '13)
|15 min
|guest
|143
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|25 min
|Red Cloud
|36,729
|Comey Confirms AG Lynch in the tank for Hillary
|38 min
|guest
|2
|What do you say to a hungry child cut off from ...
|40 min
|WTF
|3
|CMT Music Awards 2017
|1 hr
|michaelene
|3
|Which hospital is better!?
|3 hr
|Jason
|4
Find what you want!
Search Jonesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC