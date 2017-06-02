Education sessions set on home-care services for disabled
Arkansas Times reports that:
Legal Aid of Arkansas has scheduled two public meetings to help people who could use the ARChoices home-care services for the disabled. Since 2016, the Medicaid program has used computer algorithms to determine levels of care.
#1 11 hrs ago
My daughter had her hours cut and the HHS Nurse who came out and did the yearly re-assessment said her hours were cut because of an algorithm?
What does a nurse know about algorithms? Who told her this for her to repeat?
How can a quad who can only move one arm be expected to have proper care with a caregiver hour allotment of just over 5 hr. a day.
Would you take this job that pays less than $10 per hr?
What about the other 19 hours?
